Remodeled WCH Kroger to be unveiled Nov. 10

Following the nearly four months of renovation, the Washington Court House Kroger store, located at 548 Clinton Ave., is set to unveil its $1 million renovation on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.

To further celebrate the grand re-opening, customers who use their Kroger Plus card at the Clinton Avenue Kroger Fuel Center between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 will reap an extra 20 cents per gallon savings.

“We are so excited to share the store renovation with the Washington Court House community during our Grand Re-Opening celebration,” said Natashia Neal, Washington Court House Kroger store leader. “We hope that these updates will help create a positive shopping experience for our customers and that everyone will continue to enjoy them for years to come.”

The newly-remodeled, 72,259-square-foot store features all new, refreshed décor and enhanced conveniences including a deli and bakery department upgrade and an expanded pharmacy counsel area, according to Kroger officials. During the Grand Re-Opening, guests may explore the store’s new layout and offerings, sample food, and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials all day.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays.

The location presently employs more than 160 associates. Kroger encourages anyone interested in joining the Kroger team to visit jobs.kroger.com.