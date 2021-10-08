Appreciation abounds during October

“World Teachers’ Day” was Tuesday and, in recognition of local teachers, Crossroads Christian Church delivered over 500 goody bags to teachers in Fayette County.

According to www.en.unesco.org/, World Teachers’ Day is held annually on Oct. 5 to celebrate teachers around the globe. The day has been celebrated since 1994.

The website further explains, “it commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions. The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education.”

In a social media post, Washington Court House City Schools gave a note to its teachers: “your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will continue to lead our school and our students to become better human beings and change the world for good. Thank you for everything you do for the Blue Lion Family each and every day.”

Teachers in Fayette County are numerous and work in a variety of settings — Washington Court House City Schools, Miami Trace Local Schools, Fayette Christian School, Fayette County Early Learning Center, day cares, preschools, home-school settings, etc.

Not only is October when World Teachers Day is, but Oct. 2 is National Custodian Worker’s Recognition Day.

According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, “National Custodial Worker’s Recognition Day encourages appreciation to the employees who keep our schools and workplaces across the nation running smoothly. Custodial workers operate behind the scenes. They are often under-appreciated for the hard work they do day after day, too. These are the personnel keeping schools, hospitals, office buildings, museums, churches, and other buildings clean and well maintained.

“While delivering outstanding services and running a well-maintained building, they contribute to critical first impressions and the success of any business. They’re the people we call on to give our brick and mortar businesses a polished look. The bank, schools, and office buildings look organized and presentable because custodial workers efficiently keep everything in top condition.

“Additionally, their skill saves businesses and organizations money. Well-maintained carpets and surfaces last longer. Seasonal updates and maintenance help buildings to run more efficiently, too. Custodial workers make sure buildings are ready for each season and running correctly. As a result, the buildings are safer and healthier for those entering them. They also free-up time for the rest of the organization to focus on growing a business, teaching students, or caring for others.”

Miami Trace released two videos on social media for its district custodial team, featuring students.

Aside from recognizing teachers and custodial workers, the entire month of October is National School Principal month. Miami Trace Elementary has posted on the district Facebook page a few craft activities students have taken part in to thank their building’s principal, which is available for viewing at www.facebook.com/miamitracelocalschools/.

Work from various individuals and positions is necessary to keep organizations and businesses running smoothly. Appreciation days allow a dedicated time-frame to show gratitude for and toward different positions.

In recognition of World Teachers’ Day, Crossroads Christian Church delivered over 500 goody bags to teachers in Fayette County. Pictured are staff members of Washington Court House City Schools. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_244746036_4679628595422728_2120752130839659933_n.jpg In recognition of World Teachers’ Day, Crossroads Christian Church delivered over 500 goody bags to teachers in Fayette County. Pictured are staff members of Washington Court House City Schools. Courtesy photo