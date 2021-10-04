Schwartz receives Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Scholarship

Aubrey Schwartz, of Washington Court House, has been awarded a scholarship from the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.

Schwartz is the daughter of Bret and Robin Schwartz and is a graduate of Miami Trace High School. She is currently enrolled at Wilmington College with a double major in agriculture and education, and a minor in political science.

Schwartz said she hopes to teach agriculture at a high school as well as being a Future Farmers of America advisor.

“My family’s history in harness racing has been one of the most influential things in my life,” she said.

The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association awarded 11 scholarships to college and postgraduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The OHHA Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors and students enrolled in a degree or certificate program. Graduate students are eligible if they are enrolled in a harness racing-specific graduate or professional-level program. The scholarships are based on academic merit and financial need and must be used towards the cost and expenses directly related to coursework and a degree being pursued at a college or university. In addition, the applicant or a family member must be an OHHA member.

The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association (OHHA) is a non-profit organization serving Standardbred horse owners, breeders, trainers, drivers, and fans who participate in the sport of harness racing in the Buckeye State.

OHHA was founded in 1953. The mission of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association is to preserve, protect, promote, and serve the entire Standardbred industry in Ohio and beyond.

Aubrey Schwartz https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_Aubrey-Schwartz-1-1-.jpg Aubrey Schwartz Courtesy photo