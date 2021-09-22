Second Chance named Chamber Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce would like to announce Second Chance Center of Hope as its September 2021 Business of the Month.

As a non-profit organization they work to help those in our community who are dealing with domestic violence, homelessness, and those on probation.

The Chamber also, congratulates them on the expansion of their building at 420 W. Oakland Ave. in Washington Court House. Second Chance runs a food pantry, toiletry closet, free clothing center and free tax preparation on-site, as well as offering Life Skills classes. Through a collaborative effort with Yamada they also have job availability.

The Fayette Co. Chamber of Commerce recognizes the hard work Second Chance puts into making our community a better place and thanks you.

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently named Second Chance Center of Hope as the September 2021 Business of the Month. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Second-Chance-BOM-ribbon-9-2-.jpg The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently named Second Chance Center of Hope as the September 2021 Business of the Month. Courtesy photo