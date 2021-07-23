Tax free weekend fun at Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets (formerly known as Tanger) in Jeffersonville is making the Ohio Tax Free Weekend even sweeter.

On Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8, a throng of food trucks will gather in the Destination Outlets parking lot. There will be everything from grills to griddles, tacos to tropical snow cones, and pitas to pasta.

While taking advantage of the Tax Free Weekend’s bargains and sidewalk sales, shoppers will have a delicious array of food trucks to explore. What’s more, each day shoppers can vote for their favorite truck via social media, which enters them into a contest to win a $500 gift card to Destination Outlets. Each day’s favorite truck will also earn a $250 gift card.

“Bringing a variety of quality food choices has been our priority since we took over this property in January,” said Jeff Weissman, a partner in the new management team. “There are food establishments already renovating their suites, and others who are on the way to sign on. Food trucks are a fun way to bridge the gap until our in-center food establishments are fully open. A food truck rally is a great opportunity for our shoppers to access a wide range of cult-favorite trucks all in one place.”

Destination Outlets has planned a fun-filled summer and encourages neighbors and shoppers to check out its full calendar of events at www.destinationoutlets.com/events.

