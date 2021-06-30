MT Summer Learning Academy underway

Miami Trace Local Schools Summer Academy has been in operation since June 7 and will continue through July 8.

Students who attend in grades K-8 receive academic instruction in math and language arts while high school students may receive instruction in all four core academic areas (math, language arts, science and social studies) depending on course performance from the school year.

“This has proven to be an excellent opportunity for us to work with students in flexible groups,” explained Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. “We have been able to individualize and transition students through standards according to their needs. Our goal is to close any academic gaps that students possess prior to their return in August. It has been wonderful observing our staff and students reinstate the social side of learning. With pandemic protocols this past school year, many instructional strategies became challenging. Thank you to our many staff members who have worked with our academy this summer.”

Summer Academy teacher Carrie Walton explained, “Summer Academy has been a great way to make more students prepared for the upcoming school year. Students have reviewed previously taught content, are practicing their skills, and are having a little fun along the way. Just seeing their smiling faces and getting to see them interact with each other is a welcome change from the 2020-21 school year, but seeing their confidence increase just over the past four weeks has been the best reward.”

Summer Academy teacher Rhi Viderouk explained, “Our Summer Learning Academy has provided students with the opportunity to build upon their current skills while reinforcing state standards. This summer we have implemented mindfulness into our lessons in small groups which students enjoy. Our goals have been to prepare students to have success and to build confidence for the upcoming school year.”

The Miami Trace Summer Learning Academy is underway and is full of learning, friendships and memory making. First graders Jaxson Chaney (left) and Noah Bolen (right) are pictured during a movement break. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_MTLearning2boys.jpg The Miami Trace Summer Learning Academy is underway and is full of learning, friendships and memory making. First graders Jaxson Chaney (left) and Noah Bolen (right) are pictured during a movement break. Courtesy photos The Miami Trace Learning Academy runs from June 7 to July 8. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_MT-learning-kids-lunch.jpg The Miami Trace Learning Academy runs from June 7 to July 8. Courtesy photos Students who attend in grades K-8 receive academic instruction in math and language arts while high school students may receive instruction in all four core academic areas. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_MTSKidsEatingGroup.jpg Students who attend in grades K-8 receive academic instruction in math and language arts while high school students may receive instruction in all four core academic areas. Courtesy photos Miami Trace fourth grader Bianca Valazques and other students read and connected to the story, “Sadako and the 1,000 Cranes.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_mtGirlEating.jpg Miami Trace fourth grader Bianca Valazques and other students read and connected to the story, “Sadako and the 1,000 Cranes.” Courtesy photos