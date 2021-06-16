Ribbon cutting Friday for remodeled Walmart

Washington Court House residents will soon get a first look at the newly-remodeled Walmart Supercenter as the much-anticipated project is now complete—with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Friday.

The grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the local store, 1397 Leesburg Ave. The remodel includes several department transformations and the addition of online pickup and delivery that will help customers save time.

The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nearly every department in this store was refreshed in one way or another, and our customers will immediately notice the exciting updates when they walk through the door,” said store manager Leah Drawhorn. “While the renovations offer a fresh new look, our customers tell us how the latest innovations are major time savers and make shopping easier.”

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

—Modernized grocery layout, including ready-to-go items in the new deli counter, hot case and all new produce tables

—Front end transformation with more self-checkout options and a convenient grab and go selection

—Updated bathrooms with modern fixtures

—New signage, lighting, and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation

—New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow

—Increased number of products in home, pets, sporting goods and hardware

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:

—Pickup: Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part is there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.

—Delivery: Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.

—Express delivery: customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.

—Walmart Pay: a touch-free way to pay. To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.

In Ohio Walmart serves customers at 172 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. It employs 48,948 associates in Ohio. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_walmart-logo.jpg