MSF ‘Chocolate Walk’ set to return

The annual Main Street Fayette (MSF) Chocolate Walk is planned to happen this year following the cancellation of the 2020 chocolate walk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to McKenna Brown, the newest director of MSF, the walk is planned for Sept. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Washington Court House.

“This is a ‘sweet’ way to discover everything downtown Washington Court House businesses have to offer. This is a ticketed event that will follow all current safety/health mandates,” Brown explained via email.

The day of the chocolate walk, ticket holders will receive a goodie bag, a map of downtown participating businesses, a wrist band, and an opportunity to win prizes such as gift cards, Michael Kors/Kate Spade Purses, Chocolate Quarts ring, local shop merchandise, etc.

“This year we are planning a few more surprises and treats for ticket holders — more to be announced,” wrote Brown.

Wrist bands that ticket holders will receive allow a special free treat or drink at every stop during the walk.

As the 2020 Chocolate Walk was cancelled, 2020 tickets will be honored at the 2021 Chocolate Walk. Simply bring the 2020 tickets to the registration table the day of the event.

“The MSF Chocolate Walk Committee has started planning this event to be the best one yet,” wrote Brown.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at two locations: the City Administration building (cash or card) — located at 105 N. Main St. in Washington Court House, and Carnegie Public Library (cash only) — located at 127 S. North St. in Washington C.H.

For more information or to keep up-to-date, visit the MSF website at www.mainstreetfayette.com or Facebook Page, “Main Street Fayette.”

As previously reported, the 2021 MSF Board has been announced. Acting as president is McKenna Brown (MBrown@cityofwch.com), acting as vice president is Erin Rickman (erinerickman@gmail.com), acting as secretary is Anne Quinn (aquinn@seolibraries.org), and acting as treasurer is Vanessa Blevins (vanessa@vlbcpa.net). Board members include Andrea Gayheart, Kathy Patterson, Mark Wilson, Ryan McClish and Sierra Chambers.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/04/web1_cw-msf.jpg

Downtown WCH event scheduled for Sept. 18