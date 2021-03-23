MT BOE recognizes sixth grader

The Miami Trace Board of Education honored a middle school student on Monday during its meeting at the central office.

The board of education recognized sixth grader Eyan Taulbee during the meeting for his outstanding demonstration of the District TEAM expectations. TEAM stands for: treating others as you want to be treated, every day come prepared to learn, always be respectful and make good choices.

“As a fifth grade student Eyan would assist kindergarten students on a daily basis,” Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said via email on Tuesday. “Eyan would help the students get to class in the mornings and help them again at dismissal. Eyan continues to be a person of character at Miami Trace Middle School. He consistently treats others as he would want to be treated and he is respectful to students and staff. We appreciate his hard work and positive attitude and encourage him to continue making good choices being an example to all.”

During the meeting, Taulbee received a certificate and took a photo with the board while they congratulated him on his exceptional attitude and behavior.

Also during the meeting was an update from Pittser and the administrative team on various goings-on around the district focused primarily on testing and the “full wrap around model service.”

“We are gearing up for spring testing and we are working diligently on the implementation of a full wrap around service model,” Pittser said via email. “A wrap around service model includes: mental health, community health clinic, children’s services, juvenile courts/probation, food pantries, clothing distribution, etc. We started down this path with our mental health contracts with The Counseling Source and Eastway along with opening Miami Trace Learning Center last year. We are now looking to expand our services and have been in contact with many county partners.”

In other news from the meeting, the board of education approved the consent agenda. This agenda included the employment of two individuals as coaches, a substitute central office secretary and a substitute teacher. Additionally, the treasurer recommended approval for three fiscal service specialists (one of which is a substitute) and two food service cashiers.

The board also entered into executive session in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code 121.22 (3), “Conferences with an attorney concerning disputes involving pending or imminent court action.” No additional information was available at this time about the executive session and no decisions were made following the session.

Finally, the board approved two graduation-related items on the consent agenda, work calendars for 2021-22 and the elementary school handbook. The graduation items included the graduation guidelines for 2021 and the list of 2021 graduates pending successful completion of their coursework.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the Miami Trace Board of Education meetings.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 463-9684 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The Miami Trace Board of Education recognized sixth grader, Eyan Taulbee, during its meeting on Monday for his outstanding demonstration of the District TEAM expectations. He is pictured with the Miami Trace Board of Education and is flanked on each side by principals Justin Lanman and Jason Binegar. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Panther-Spotlight-Eyan-Taulbee.jpg The Miami Trace Board of Education recognized sixth grader, Eyan Taulbee, during its meeting on Monday for his outstanding demonstration of the District TEAM expectations. He is pictured with the Miami Trace Board of Education and is flanked on each side by principals Justin Lanman and Jason Binegar. Courtesy photo