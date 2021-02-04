MT homecoming court to be named

Miami Trace High School will crown its homecoming king and queen this evening with their families during a ceremony for the homecoming court.

According to Miami Trace High School science teacher Joanna Stitt, one of the homecoming organizers, there will be no homecoming dance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers still wanted to do as much as they could.

“Due to current COVID-19 restrictions we are unable to hold a Homecoming Dance for the school body,” Stitt wrote in an email. “With that being said, we still want to maintain as many traditions as possible and make the week as exciting for students as we can. 2020-2021 Homecoming activities included a Spirit Week and includes the Homecoming Court Crowning Ceremony, and court recognition at the Miami Trace vs. Washington Court House Basketball game.”

The crowing ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. today and the event will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page the following evening (Feb. 6) during the basketball game halftime. The game will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page.

Despite inclement weather closing the district the first two days of Spirit Week, Miami Trace High School and Middle School students had the chance to participate with “Wacky Hair Day” on Wednesday, “Disney Day” on Thursday and finally “Dress Like a Rockstar” on Friday (though students were also encouraged to wear their Panther gear on Friday).

“We are disappointed because we can’t have a dance right now and couldn’t have one during the football season,” Miami Trace High School Principal Bryan Sheets said on Thursday. “I think that it is very important that the students get the opportunity to be recognized for homecoming. With the Washington Court House game on Saturday and it being a big event with the boys and girls playing, we organized Spirit Week along with the crowing of the homecoming court together to give the students something to look forward to.”

Miami Trace High School and Middle School participated in Spirit Week leading up to the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen. Though they were unable to hold a dance, students had the chance to dress up and support their school throughout the week. On Thursday, students were asked to dress in a Disney theme. Pictured (L to R): Makenna Mcfadden, Josie Cruea, Kendal Elliott, Kaden Howard. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_spirit-week-2.jpg Miami Trace High School and Middle School participated in Spirit Week leading up to the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen. Though they were unable to hold a dance, students had the chance to dress up and support their school throughout the week. On Thursday, students were asked to dress in a Disney theme. Pictured (L to R): Makenna Mcfadden, Josie Cruea, Kendal Elliott, Kaden Howard. Courtesy photos Another fun Spirit Day was Wednesday’s Wacky Hair Day. Pictured (L to R): Caleb Bennett, Kaden Howard and Brogan Cooper. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_IMG_3362-2.jpg Another fun Spirit Day was Wednesday’s Wacky Hair Day. Pictured (L to R): Caleb Bennett, Kaden Howard and Brogan Cooper. Courtesy photos Amy Streitenberger, English Language Arts Intervention Specialist, also enjoyed the festivities on Thursday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/02/web1_IMG_0008-1-1-2.jpg Amy Streitenberger, English Language Arts Intervention Specialist, also enjoyed the festivities on Thursday. Courtesy photos

