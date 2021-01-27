Library ‘Zooms’ with best-selling author

For 25 consecutive years, Margaret Peterson Haddix has visited the library in December to talk about her books — 2020 would have been the 26th year, but COVID kiboshed the tradition of Ms. Haddix’s annual visit.

In lieu of an in-person visit, we arranged a Zoom meeting last December with fifth grade classrooms from Washington City Schools and Miami Trace. COVID and hybrid classroom schedules delayed the meeting, but we finally organized a Zoom talk on Thursday, Jan. 14!

Mrs. Dawn Anderson’s fifth grade class from Belle-Aire and Mrs. Christina Schingledecker’s fifth grade class from Miami Trace Elementary met with Ms. Haddix for a surprisingly cozy author talk. Ms. Haddix is so adept at handling Zoom meetings, it felt as if she was in the room with us.

Not only is Haddix a New York Times bestselling author, but she’s an engaging storyteller too. After a discussion of upcoming books, and providing background information on the “Shadow Children” series, Haddix fielded questions. The students in both school districts have been reading her books for projects so they had many questions, and Haddix delighted the children with her answers.

Many of Haddix’s books can be classified as sci-fi, dystopian novels that involve time travel, but she is just as accomplished at writing all genres, including fantasy, realistic fiction and historical fiction. There’s a genre for everyone to enjoy! I personally marvel at the prolific speed Haddix produces ideas for books and she publishes about two books every year.

Before COVID, Haddix traveled throughout the United States and internationally to deliver author talks to schools and book fairs. Now, Haddix visits schools by Zooming. Right before she met with us, she chatted with a school from Texas.

In years’ past, Books N’ More from Wilmington would sell Haddix’s books at the library for Margaret’s annual visit. This year is no different. For the next few weeks, Books N’ More will offer a 20 percent discount on all of Haddix’s books. Visit www.haddixbooks.com and click on “books” at the top of the screen, scroll down to the Books & More button and click on it. Select the title, and format, hardcover or paperback. To avoid shipping charges, in the notes section, request the book to be delivered to Carnegie Library. Margaret has autographed book plates to be placed inside the book cover if desired. For students, the library will deliver books to the schools. For everyone else, stop by our curbside service and we’ll deliver the books to your car.

The library plans to offer another visit by Haddix later on in the year when it’s safer, and we can visit with her in person for pictures and autographs. For those eager to read her books, call the library, and we’ll organize a book bundle tailored to your reading interests. This weekend I’m curling up with the “Remarkables,” one of Haddix’s most recent books published in 2019. Stay tuned for a future “Reading Raves” on the library’s Facebook page when I talk more in-depth about Haddix’s books!

