The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded Jan. 6, 2021
Jon and Mercedes Hayslip to Deonus Henley, 13022 E. Walnut St., Jefferson Township, consideration $134,000.
Recorded Jan. 5, 2021
Renee and Richard Swensen to Dwayne and Tamela Morris, 1208 E. Paint St., consideration $79,900.
Michelle Murcko to Jean Stroman, 1012 Yeoman St., consideration $80,000.
WJH LLC and WJHOH LLC to Francis and Samantha Jordan, 1154 Red Mile Boulevard, consideration $224,500.
Mossbarger & Smithson CPA to Daniel Dinkins, 636 High St., consideration $92,000.
Recorded Dec. 31, 2020
Carroll Halliday Inc to David Ogan, 1301 Rawlings St., consideration $20,000.
Garry, Glenn, Gordon, Jennifer, Kristen and Rebecca Conn to Conn Farms Inc, 1250 Jefferson Township, consideration $370.
Craig and Jamie Petersen to Alex Schelling, 6674 Greenfield Sabina Road, Concord Township, consideration $125,000.
NCRE LLC to No 5 Investments LLC, 204-208 N. Fayette St., consideration $221,400.
Carroll Halliday Inc to Beford Automotive Holdings Inc, 1311 and 1321 Rawlings St., consideration $36,000.
George Cooper to JLB1 Properties LTD, 328 Peabody Ave., consideration $15,000.
Carroll Halliday Inc to Branen L Weade Properties LLC, 936 Briar Ave., 1124 and 1130 Delaware St., consideration $94,000.
S&J Properties One LLC to Bernard and Suzanne Gebhardt, 410 N. North St., consideration $52,000.
Brad Helsel to Joseph and Traci Dillon, 626 Gregg St., consideration $147,500.
Recorded Dec. 30, 2020
McCoy-Lewis Farm LLC to Dustin Burr, 0 Carrs Mill-Jamestown Road, Jefferson Township, consideration $41,000.
Recorded Dec. 29, 2020
Susannah and Nicolas Sims to John and Pamela Hardy, 919 Lincoln Drive, consideration $190,000.
Scott and Tess Springer to Jessica and Shawn Speakman, 903 Briar Ave., consideration $205,500.
Recorded Dec. 28, 2020
T.D. Management LTD to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, 5 Fayette Square, consideration $1,544,800.
John and Pamela Hardy to Amber and Shaun Clark, 1128 Riverside Drive, consideration $310,000.
JLB1 Properties LTD to Ricky Tackett, Lot 19 Fourth St., consideration $154,000.
Gregory and Heidi Phipps to Brady Bach, 225 Delaware St., consideration $58,000.
Timberhaven LLC to Christopher Smith and Jessica Stevens, 107 Biddle Boulevard, Bloomingburg, consideration $149,900.
Joshua Flax to Kristina and Timothy Humphrey, land in Concord Township, consideration $36,200.
Carrol Halliday Inc to MLKN LLC, 1120 Delaware St., consideration $75,000.
Recorded Dec. 23, 2020
Sam Beedy to Bo and Eboni Sankoe, 105 E. Court St., consideration $55,000.
Benjamin Jamison to Sonder Investments LLC, 1236 Rawlings St., consideration $20,000.
Karen Smith to Chad and Crystal Carr, 2227 Old Springfield Road, Union Township, consideration $270,000.
Richard and Sherryl Hackworth to Robert Johnson, 201 Greenfield Sabina Road S.E., Perry Township, consideration $429,900.
Heather Beatty to Alexander and Kayla Love, 2639 York Road, Perry Township, consideration $155,000.
Recorded Dec. 22, 2020
Jeffrey and Sarah Daniels to Heidi Smith and Gina Sowash, 2828 Snowhill Road, Union Township, consideration $31,000.
Lance Henkle to Michaela Arnold, 112 Midland Ave., Bloomingburg, consideration $162,000.
Kevin and Stefan Roberts to Crystal and Gary Spurgeon, 1083 Spring Lake Ave., Union Township, consideration $232,900.
Anne and David Ginn to Weyes Guys Properties LLC, 1050 Washington Ave., consideration $322,500.
Recorded Dec. 18, 2020
Halliday Development Inc to G&C Wall Properties LLC, Lot 38 Eagles Way, consideration $30,000.
Rachelle and William Wolfe to Amber Storer, 417 Van Deman St., consideration $169,900.
Carmen and Jeffry Wadkins to Jacob Smith, 3083 Hoppers Road, Union Township, consideration $119,900.
Recorded Dec. 17, 2020
Dale Mayer to Charlotte and Irvin Martin, 1208 Route 734 N.W., Jefferson Township, consideration $325,000.