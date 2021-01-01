Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 30

Travis D. Jones, 43, 736 E. Market St., no operator’s license.

Joshua L. Jones, 19, 1109 S. Elm St., domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 29

Joshua P. Lauwers, 25, New Vienna, speed 56/35.

Roxa S. Queen, 62, 504 Fourth St., stop sign violation.

Dec. 28

Kenny Hollon, 61, Middletown, traffic control device violation.

Dec. 26

Guy N. Cambell, 30, 824 Washington Ave., license forfeiture.

Dec. 24

Beth A. Hull, 59, 6262 US 62 SW, failure to assure clear distance ahead.