Goodwill opens store at new location

Goodwill of South Central Ohio’s Washington Court House store opened in its new location on Thursday.

Hours of operation in the new facility will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The new store is located at 1122 Columbus Ave. in the former Fayette Pharmacy building. The 9,000 square-foot building was renovated to provide a warmer shopping experience and also will house the Washington Court House Activities and Training Center, which provides services to individuals with disabilities, according to Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender.

“We anticipate the new location’s proximity to downtown and other shopping will make it more convenient for customers. The renovations also provide a homier atmosphere not just for customers, but for the individuals who attend our activities and training center,” said Goodwill CEO Marvin Jones.

Goodwill of South Central Ohio is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the quality of life and job opportunities for those with disabilities and disadvantages across an eight-county region. Donations and purchases made at the stores help to support workforce development and other services for those with disabilities in Fayette and other area counties.

A ribbon cutting was held this week for the opening of Goodwill of South Central Ohio's Washington Court House store at 1122 Columbus Ave.

New WCH store is in the former Fayette Pharmacy building