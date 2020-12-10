Historical Society holds annual meeting

The Fayette County Historical Society recently held its annual meeting — due to current restrictions, the board decided to have a virtual meeting this year.

The event was live on Facebook and can still be viewed on the Fayette County Historical Society’s Facebook page, “Fayette County Ohio Historical Society.”

Opening remarks were presented by president Glenn Rankin.

Trustee Donald Moore introduced the featured speaker for the evening, Martin Rennision. Rennison gave an interesting presentation on the recent painting and renovation project for the exterior of the Morris Sharp House.

Other highlights of the meeting were the treasurer’s report given by Robert Russell and the acquisitions presentation by Donald Moore.