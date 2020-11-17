Kirkpatrick honored for 25-year milestone

Bruce Kirkpatrick, the Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education president, was honored Monday by the Ohio School Boards Association for reaching the milestone service of 25 years.

Kirkpatrick has served in this capacity to provide service to the Miami Trace Local School District and Great Oaks Career Campuses. He was not able to attend the fall conference Nov. 8, so OSBA representative Kimberley Miller-Smith joined the Miami Trace Board of Education Monday evening to honor Kirkpatrick.

“I have been involved in this role for a long time. I was on the ESC when it first started. I have been through four superintendents at Miami Trace with different boards and I’m very proud of what the community allowed us to do on this central campus. I am very proud of our Miami Trace facilities and what we have to offer kids,” said Kirkpatrick.

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said, “We are grateful for the role that Mr. Kirkpatrick fills on our board of education. The dynamics of a board affect the operations in a district. We are beyond thankful for the contributions made by all our board members and the support they give our staff, students, and community. For Mr. Kirkpatrick to serve in this capacity for 25 years speaks volumes about the dedication he gives to the Panther community.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, two district students were honored as winners of the “Write in Red” contest.

Savannah Rose, a seventh grade student at the middle school, was recognized as the winner for middle school grade levels. The title of her essay is, “Why are Drugs, Alcohol, and Tobacco Dangerous?”

Cheyenne Carpenter, a ninth grade student at the high school, was recognized as the winner for high school grades. The title of her essay is, “I Will be the One to Stay Drug and Alcohol Free.”

Savannah Rose (left), seventh grade student at the middle school, and Cheyenne Carpenter (right), nine grade student at the high school, were honored at the Miami Trace Board of Education meeting Monday for winning the "Write in Red' contest. Pictured behind the two girls are (left to right): MT board members Rob Dawson, David Miller, Bruce Kirkpatrick, Charlie Andrews, and Mike Henry. Ohio School Board Association representative Kimberley Miller-Smith visited the Miami Trace Board of Education meeting Monday to honor board president Bruce Kirkpatrick for 25 years of service.

Miami Trace BOE president receives plaque from OSBA