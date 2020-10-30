Miami Trace shows off its Halloween spirit

Colton Carey, a Miami Trace Elementary School student in Mrs. Seyfang’s class, dressed as Luigi for Halloween this year.
Miami Trace Local Schools celebrated Halloween this week in a variety of ways including allowing students to come to school dressed in their costumes. Pictured is one of the preschool classes.
Another preschool class showing off its many costumes during the day on Thursday.
