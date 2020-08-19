On Aug. 10, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Washington and Main Street Fayette joined forces to welcome Calm Massage and Spa to membership. Owner Sierra Chambers offers massage, facials and wax treatments for women in her newly renovated spa located at 120 W. Court St., Suite 2. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 614-323-6180. In the first photo, Sierra Chambers, owner, with members of her family and Chamber President Julie Bolender. In the second photo, owner Sierra Chambers with City Economic Development Director Chelsie Baker and McKenna Evans of Main Street Fayette.

