‘Shop Hop’ to be held downtown this month

The next shop hop, “The Feast and Shop,” hosted by Main Street Fayette (MSF) is planned for Aug. 14 and 15 in downtown Washington Court House.

“This is going to be a two-day event, and the whole idea was to bring food trucks down so that we could spread them all throughout downtown,” said McKenna Evans, marketing director for MSF.

On Friday, Aug. 14 the shop hop will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 15 it will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Evans, a live DJ has been hired and will play during the event time on both days on the Courthouse lawn. The DJ is also providing the music for a karaoke contest.

The karaoke contest is set for 6 p.m. that Friday on the Courthouse lawn. Only 20 applicants are being accepted and contestants must be 18 years or older. There is a $20 entry fee, although the winner of the contest will receive a prize of $250.

The deadline to apply for the contest is this Friday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. Applications are available to print from the MSF social media pages and are also available for pick-up at the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St. in Washington C.H. The completed applications along with the $20 entry fee should be dropped off at the city building or in the city building drop-box.

Locally retired radio personality Harry Wright has been collecting applications and is organizing the judge(s) for the contest, according to Evans.

Those who aren’t interested in being a contestant are welcome to bring a chair to the courthouse lawn during the contest. To assist with social distancing and allowing people to shop while listening in, the contestants will be singing into a microphone that will broadcast their voices through the downtown speakers lining the streets.

Also during the event, those who take part in shopping at the local stores will be entered to win tickets to this year’s chocolate walk.

The chocolate walk is scheduled for Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Evans. Tickets are $25 and will go on sale this weekend. They can be purchased during the event from a MSF booth, from select stores and can be purchased online, although the number of tickets being sold is limited.

To learn more, to purchase tickets, or to follow Main Street Fayette, follow them on social media @mainstreetfayette or on their website at www.developwchoh.com/150/Main-Street.

The use of masks and social distancing while taking part in the event is encouraged.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_feast-and-shop.jpg