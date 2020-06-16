23 selected for Buckeye Boys State

American Legion Post 25 has selected 23 young men from Fayette County for American Legion Buckeye Boys State, an eight-day intensive education program where each participant becomes a part of the operation of the local, county and state governments.

The program is supposed to be held at Miami University in Oxford. However due to COVID-19, these young men will not actually get to experience Buckeye Boys State.

At American Legion Buckeye Boys State, participants experience the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with a city, county and state government operated by the student elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band, and recreation; all are high school juniors, selected by local American Legion Post.

Even though they may not get to participate in this program, American Legion Post 25 decided to go ahead and recognize these young men that were selected. The American Legion Post 25 would like to congratulate these young men for such a great accomplishment. They all have a bright future ahead of them.

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL:

Reilly Downing is the son of Tim and Kate Downing. Downing’s extracurricular activities include Soccer, Swim, Track, Entertainment Committee, Marching Band, PEP Band, and Symphonic Band. Other activities include volunteering at his church St. Colman of Cloyne, being involved in the Parish School of Religion, and also is a lifeguard at the YMCA. Reilly has been invited to the Academy of Scholars all years available and was Student of the Month sophomore year. He enjoys building/ programming computers.

Ty Rose is the son of Tracey and Tami Rose. Rose’s extracurricular actives include Golf, Tennis, Swim, and We the People 2020. Other activities include youth group and weight lifting. He received the Academy of Scholar award 5 times, 2-time district swimmer, Team Player Baseball Award, the Charlies Hustle Award and a 3 time OMEA Honor Band Member. Ty enjoys studying sports and fishing in his spare time.

Hayden Brown is the son of Larry and Suzanna Brown. Brown’s extracurricular activities include Dungeons and Dragons Club, Quick Recall, Symphonic Band, Marching Band, PEP Band, Jazz Band, Logistics Committee, and Board and Card Club. Other activities include working at Pizza Hut and being a member at All – Saints Episcopal/ Lutheran Church. He received Academy of Scholars award 5 times. Hayden enjoys reading, building LEGOS, playing his instruments, spending time with family, friends, and significant other.

Wes Pickering is the son of Jonathan and Diane Pickering. Pickering’s extracurricular activities include Quick Recall, We The People 2020, Communications, and Engineering. Other activities include sport shooting. He received Student of the Month Award. Wes enjoys electronics, sport shooting and automobiles.

Hartley Larch is the son of Tosha Niciu. Larch’s extracurricular activities include choir. Other activities include attending church and going to work. He has received Student of the Month Award and Student of the Week Award. Hartley enjoys video games, working out and hanging out with friends and family.

Preston Hines is the son of Tracie Hines. Hines’ extracurricular activities include Track, Swim, Soccer, Marching Band, Symphonic Band, and Superintendent Student Advisory Council. Other activities include working at Streetside 62. He has received Academy of Scholars Award three times. Preston enjoys working with computers, drawing, and painting.

Ethan Rogers-Wright is the son of Jerome and Sheri Mack. Ethan’s extracurricular activities include Football, Basketball, Track, and Fishing Club. Other activities include attending church and working two jobs. He received the Academy of Scholar Award and Student of the Month Award. Ethan enjoys playing sports.

Sam Shaffer is the son of Greg and Shayne Shaffer. Shaffer’s extracurricular activities include Golf and Soccer. He has received the Academy of Scholar Award every year it has been available to him. Sam enjoys art, computers, video games, and communicating with other people online.

Levi Hite is the son of Melissa Gillenwater. Hite’s extracurricular activities include Marching Band, Track, and Student Council. Other activities include working part / full time and being a part of a Drug Free Awareness Program. He went to state for Marching Band. Levi enjoys being creative in film making, criminal justice, and political science.

Garrett Coy is the son of Brent Coy. Coy’s extracurricular activities include Fishing Club and Bowling. He received Academy of Scholars Award twice. Garrett enjoys playing games and keeping up with the government and politics.

MIAMI TRACE HIGH SCHOOL:

Mcale Callahan is the son of Mike and Mindy Callahan. Callahan’s extracurricular activities include Cross Country, Wrestling, Track and Field. Other activities include 4-H Camp Counselor, Club Wrestling, Health and Safety Officer, State Fair participate, alter server for church, Flags over Fayette, Flags of Freedom participate, Ohio National Team member, and AAU All – American. He has received awards for the the following, Top 10 Honors Student, Scholar Athlete, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, All Conference, Second Team All –Conference, All- State Wrestling, Coaches Sword, and Most Takedowns. Mcale enjoys participating in sports.

Matthew Carson is the son of Michael and Marry Ann Carson. Carson’s extracurricular activities include Wrestling, FFA, and Football. Other activities include being a member Crossroads Christian Church, Youth Group, Freestyle Wrestling Club, and 4-H. He was freshman class Vise President, received award in National Honors Society, Honorable Mention, Honor Roll, and Prefect Attendance. Matthew enjoys being on the Junior Fairboard and fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Christian Caldwell is the son of Randy and Rebecca Caldwell. Caldwell’s extracurricular activities include Soccer, Basketball, and Spanish Club. Other activities include Columbus Crew Youth Development Program, Pride Soccer, and Indoor Soccer. He was the 11th winner for The Americanism and Government Test, and Scholar Award. Christian enjoys playing and watching sports, running, lifting weights, and also programming/ engineering and working on cars with his father.

Ethan Steele is the son of Nathan and Melissa Steele. Steele’s extracurricular activities include Spanish Club, Soccer, and Basketball. Other activities include working at Wendy’s, 4-H, Camp Counselor, and Junior Fair Board. He received Academic Booster Award and was inducted into National Honors Society. Ethan enjoys raising goats and showing them at the county fair.

Caleb Brannigan is the son of Josh and Lacey Miller. Brannigan’s extracurricular activities include Cross Country, Basketball, and Track and Field. Other activities include working at Wendy’s. He was inducted into National Honors Society, Scholar Athlete Award, Honor Roll, and Homecoming Court Sophomore year. Caleb enjoys running, hanging with friends, and making people laugh.

Kyler Adkins is the son of Kevin and Kathy Adkins. Adkins’ extracurricular activities include FFA, Student Government, and Golf. He has received Honor Roll Mention all three years of high school. Kyler enjoys working on his truck. He has about a year and a half of work put into restoring it.

Sam Braden is the son of Valerie Cruea and T.J Braden. Braden’s extracurricular activities include Student Government, Class President, Key Club, Spanish Club, Drama Club, and Symphonic Choir. Other activities include vocal lessons, being in musicals, and working. He was the ribbon cutter for the new school, wreath layer at Arlington Cemetery and was inducted into Honors Society. Sam enjoys painting, listening to music, hanging with friends, learning Spanish to help better himself for his exchange brother. He would also like to travel the world and help others.

Brian Everhart is the son of Brain and Hudra Everhart. Everhart’s extracurricular activities include FFA, Nature Interpretation, Wild Life Management, Drama Club, Fall Play, and Track. Other activities include Blue Ribbon Champs 4-H Club, Fayette Firearms 4-H Club, League Bowling, Kiwanis/ Key Club Talent Show, and Flags Over Fayette. He was 2019 champions for Nature Interpretation, and OMEA for 5 years. Brian enjoys reading history, hunting, fishing, boating, kayaking, hiking, back packing, singing, acting, church, youth group, working out, and spending time with friends and family.

Bo Little is the son if Jason and Carmen Little. Little’s extracurricular activities include Cross Country, Basketball, Baseball, Student Council President, and Spanish Club. Other activities include 4-H, American Legion Post 134 Baseball, Clover Bud Camp Counselor. He received awards for Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance, and is Class President. Bo enjoys anything outdoors.

Titus Lehr is the son of Brandon and Mikki Lehr. Lehr’s extracurricular activities include Marching Band, and Wrestling. Other activities include Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H Club and Boy Scout Troop 104. He is a National Honors Society Member, Highest Scoring Sophomore on the Americanism test in Fayette County in 2018, 2020 FAC 106lbs Wrestling League Champion, and Wrestling District Alternate. Titus attended National Student Leadership Conference for the Harvard Psychology and Neuroscience Program.

Steven Smith is the son of Rob and Wendy Smith. Smith’s extracurricular activities include Track and Field, Marching Band, PEP Band, and Quick Recall. He is a National Honors Society Member. Steven enjoys Symphonic Band, video games, and computers.

Kyler Batson is the son of Scott and Megan Batson. Batson’s extracurricular activities include FFA, Key Club, Spanish Club, Golf, and Baseball. Other activities include attending Church at Crossroads, 4-H, and Baseball. He is a National Honors Society Member. Kyler enjoys mowing and competitive shooting

GLOBAL IMPACT STEM ACADEMY:

Gabe Pickerill is the son of Craig and Amanda Pickerill. Pickerill’s extracurricular activities include Track and Field, Ski Club, Concert Band, Honors Choir, and Cross County. Other activities include National FFA Organization, Youth Life Christian Group, Mission Trips, and Community Service Volunteer at Summer Kids café. He has received awards in Best Robotics Project, Best Jr. Engineering Project 4-H, State Qualifier Science Fair Project for The Ohio Academy of Science, and OMEA Excellence and Superior Ratings.

Bo Little https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_BoLittle.jpg Bo Little Courtesy photos Brian Everhart https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_BrianEverhart.jpg Brian Everhart Courtesy photos Caleb Brannigan https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_CalebBrannigan.jpg Caleb Brannigan Courtesy photos Christian Caldwell https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_ChristianCaldwell.jpg Christian Caldwell Courtesy photos Ethan Rogers-Wright https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_EthanRogers-Wright.jpg Ethan Rogers-Wright Courtesy photos Ethan Steele https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_EthanSteele.jpg Ethan Steele Courtesy photos Garrett Coy https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_GarrettCoy.jpg Garrett Coy Courtesy photos Hartley Larch https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_HartleyLarch.jpg Hartley Larch Courtesy photos Hayden Brown https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_HaydenBrown.jpg Hayden Brown Courtesy photos Kyler Adkins https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_KylerAdkins.jpg Kyler Adkins Courtesy photos Kyler Batson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_KylerBatson.jpg Kyler Batson Courtesy photos Levi Hite https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_LeviHite.jpg Levi Hite Courtesy photos Matthew Carson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_MatthewCarson.jpg Matthew Carson Courtesy photos Mcale Callahan https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_McaleCallahan.jpg Mcale Callahan Courtesy photos Preston Hines https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_PrestonHines.jpg Preston Hines Courtesy photos Reilly Downing https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_ReillyDowning.jpg Reilly Downing Courtesy photos Sam Braden https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_SamBraden.jpg Sam Braden Courtesy photos Sam Shaffer https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_SamShaffer.jpg Sam Shaffer Courtesy photos Steven Smith https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_StevenSmith.jpg Steven Smith Courtesy photos Titus Lehr https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_TitusLehr.jpg Titus Lehr Courtesy photos Ty Rose https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_TyRose.jpg Ty Rose Courtesy photos Wes Pickering https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_WesPickering.jpg Wes Pickering Courtesy photos Gabe Pickerill https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_GabeP.jpg Gabe Pickerill Courtesy photos

American Legion program will not be held due to virus