Winkle set to fill WCHCS BOE vacancy

The recent resignation of Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education Vice President Craig Copas left a vacancy that will be filled by former school board member, Chuck Winkle.

In a letter addressed to the board, Copas formally notified the district of his resignation effective May 18, and it was accepted by the board on May 26.

“Unfortunately, due to personal reasons I feel I am unable to fulfill my four-year-term,” Copas wrote in the letter. “I am grateful for the opportunity to make a contribution to my community and alumni. I’ve truly valued the opportunity to work with such a strong and dedicated group. I wish you all the very best moving forward as you face some challenging times. Please know you will always have my support!”

Following the announcement and acceptance by the board, WCHCS began seeking someone to fill the vacancy — following the guidelines set by the state of Ohio — a process which went on for a couple weeks. On Friday, WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communication Trevor Patton explained they had found a person to fill the spot: former board member Chuck Winkle.

“This Monday at the board meeting we are going to be swearing in the new board member Mr. Winkle,” Patton said. “Long story short, after Craig’s resignation the board posted for applications, received applications and conducted interviews in accordance with standard procedure, which is how they decided on Chuck.”

According to the agenda circulated Friday for the Monday board meeting, Winkle will serve for a term ending on Dec. 31, 2021.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more information and coverage from the Washington Court House City Schools.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_blue-lion-logo-1-2-1-.jpg

Craig Copas recently resigned due to personal reasons