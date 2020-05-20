DECA students earn top honors at state

While there was no in-person competition, Great Oaks Washington High School still had a strong showing at the 2020 Ohio DECA Career Development Conference recently.

Local Great Oaks DECA students Halli Wall, Trevor Minyo, and the team of Brock Morris and Eli Lynch were all named state winners by Ohio DECA.

The chapter’s competitive season began in November at the Scarlet Oaks campus for the first-year competition. The season continued in January when the chapter traveled to Columbus for district competition. Great Oaks Washington HS placed in every event they entered.

The 2020 Ohio DECA Career Development Conference would have been held on March 13 and 14 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Instead, students test scores were used to determine state winners.

Wall is a local senior and a four-year DECA member. Wall served as the vice president of communication for the DECA club in 2019. Wall won the Retail Merchandising Series event and will be attending Clemson University this fall to study bioengineering.

The team of Morris and Lynch has been competing together since 2018, placing third in the Financial Services Team Decision Making Event this year. Local seniors, Lynch and Morris, are DECA officers, serving as vice president of marketing and vice president of leadership, respectively. Lynch and Morris are both four-year DECA members.

Minyo is a senior and four-year DECA member, serving as the chapter president. He is no stranger to the podium, winning his third consecutive Ohio DECA event, this year in Marketing Communication Series. Minyo has competed in two International Career Development Conferences, advancing to the finals each year. Minyo will be attending Farmer School of Business at Miami University to pursue a degree in business economics.

These DECA members would have competed in the 2020 International Career Development Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The DECA chapter would like to thank Altrusa for their continued support of the Great Oaks and High School of Business Program.

