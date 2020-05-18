WMS celebrates March Students of the Month

With the changes to distance learning, Washington Middle School honored its March Students of the Month by delivering personal pizzas to the students. Students were chosen for their positive attitudes and effort during this distance learning situation. Pictured (L to R): top row: Dominick Eastwood, Darrin Boyle and Madelynn Underwood. Middle row: Bradyn Fiebelkorn, Trinity Smith and Maggie Pfeifer. Bottom row: Alison Lotz, Elizabeth Floyd and Addison Mick.

Washington Middle School is incredibly grateful for the local Donatos for donating pizzas throughout the school year and appreciate all of their support. Pictured (L to R): top row: Maggie Wall, Kaeden Hooks and Yadira Lopez. Middle row: Desaray Williams, John Rader and Josiah Ryan. Bottom row: Natalie Truex, Isaiah Haithcock and Grace Bailey.