Tanger Outlets to reopen Tuesday

Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville will reopen Tuesday following a month-and-a-half of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-ordered shutdowns that began in March.

Back in March, Governor Mike DeWine ordered all non-essential retail establishments closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The outlets in Columbus and Jeffersonville decided that by March 23 at 11:59 p.m. all tenants would comply with the guidance from DeWine. Since then the mall has remained closed.

“As Ohio begins a phased re-opening on Tuesday, May 12, we are working with our retail partners to create a shopping environment that prioritizes the well-being of our valued shoppers, retail partners and employees, in accordance with the latest guidance from government and public health officials,” Carl Landis, CMD General Manager of Tanger Outlets Columbus and Jeffersonville, said recently. “Tanger Outlets Columbus and Jeffersonville will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of open stores, updated daily, will be available (at) https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus and https://www.tangeroutlet.com/jeffersonville.”

Additionally, Landis said Tanger is working with its tenants to assist in their reopening plans. These include designating central areas for curbside pickup opportunities and their continued monitoring of guidance from the government and public health officials to adjust procedures accordingly to implement additional protective measures as advised.

Landis also shared a document available on the Tanger Outlets website that establishes protocols for COVID-19. For instance, Tanger Outlets has informed employees that they should not report to work if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have experienced symptoms in the 72 hours prior to start of shift, and are training their employees in COVID-19 safety guidelines and the protocols.

Additionally, a small message can be seen on the main page of the website that states “stores may require you to wear facial covering to enter the stores, please bring with you while shopping.”

To learn more about the COVID-19 protocols, please visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus and https://www.tangeroutlet.com/jeffersonville.

The information in this article was provided by Carl Landis, CMD General Manager of Tanger Outlets Columbus and Jeffersonville.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

