‘Mystics’ welcomed to downtown WCH

The City of Washington Court House recently presented a New Business Plaque to “Mystics.” Located at 203 N. Fayette St. on the edge of downtown Washington C.H., Mystics is owned and operated by Sarah Gruber. Mystics is a new age shop specializing in handmade items by local artisans. Coming soon: a room dedicated to hand-painted vintage furniture. The hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Kaitee Hartley, Andrew, Sarah, and Allison Gruber and McKenna Evans.

The City of Washington Court House recently presented a New Business Plaque to “Mystics.” Located at 203 N. Fayette St. on the edge of downtown Washington C.H., Mystics is owned and operated by Sarah Gruber. Mystics is a new age shop specializing in handmade items by local artisans. Coming soon: a room dedicated to hand-painted vintage furniture. The hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Kaitee Hartley, Andrew, Sarah, and Allison Gruber and McKenna Evans. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_IMG_0359.jpg The City of Washington Court House recently presented a New Business Plaque to “Mystics.” Located at 203 N. Fayette St. on the edge of downtown Washington C.H., Mystics is owned and operated by Sarah Gruber. Mystics is a new age shop specializing in handmade items by local artisans. Coming soon: a room dedicated to hand-painted vintage furniture. The hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Kaitee Hartley, Andrew, Sarah, and Allison Gruber and McKenna Evans. Courtesy photo