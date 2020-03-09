‘Kick off your Sunday shoes’ for Footloose

Tickets for the musical “Footloose” are now available to reserve seats for the performance coming at the end of March.

Students at Miami Trace High School (MTHS) have been busy working on the production and had the chance to pre-purchase tickets this past weekend. Now that the weekend is over though, the community can purchase tickets online at showtix4u.com for $10. Additionally, any seats not reserved will have tickets available at the door the nights of the show.

The performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28 followed by a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. They will be performed at MTHS on the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center Stage.

Under the direction of Cameron Baker, “Footloose” touches on growing up in the 1980s, focusing on timeless themes of love and loss, parent-teen relationships and facing troubled pasts and fears. Inspired by the 1984 film of the same name, the live musical burst onto the Broadway stage in 1998.

According to Baker, “Footloose” tells the story of Ren and his mother who move from Chicago to a small farming town. Ren is prepared for the adjustment to his new high school, but is stunned to discover there are rules against dancing that are enforced by the local preacher. The reverend’s rebellious daughter, Ariel, and his new friends help Ren push back against the ridiculous law and “tear up this town.” Ultimately, the coming-of-age musical celebrates standing up for what you believe, no matter your age.

“This show is really fun and is relatable because it shines a light on tensions between parents and kids,” explained Baker. “Everybody’s story crashes together and they discover they are all just trying to work things out. Our cast this year is incredibly talented at so many levels and there is so much energy. We have a beautiful facility, and I’m honored to be part of a district that supports the arts – this is going to be a great show.”

The information in this article was provided by director Cameron Baker. For more information contact the Miami Trace High School at (740) 333-4700.

