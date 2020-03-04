Dr. Boys honored for 10 years of service to SSCC

State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) recently honored Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys for his 10 years of service to the college.

“You are deserving of high praise, for you have combined civic concern and commitment with the utmost professionalism in all of your endeavors as the president of SSCC,” reads the Ohio House of Representatives resolution Wilkin presented to Boys. “A remarkable individual, you have clearly shown the potential of each person to have a positive effect on the community, and you have certainly distinguished yourself as a responsible and conscientious Ohioan.”

Boys took the helm at Southern State in January 2010. He has been an educator throughout his career, and came to Southern State from Loveland City Schools, where he had been superintendent.

“Southern State Community College is a tremendous asset in our region,” Wilkin said. “Dr. Boys has done a great job of keeping SSCC moving forward and making a real difference.”

Southern State Community College offers associate degree and certificate programs, bachelor degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses and workforce training programs. It has campus locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., Wilmington, and Mt. Orab.

With SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys are State Rep. Shane Wilkin (left) and State Senator Bob Peterson (right).