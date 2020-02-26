Preschool registration open for little Lions

Preschool registrations are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 school year at Washington Court House City Schools’ Cherry Hill Primary.

Although it is a relatively new program, the Cherry Hill Preschool has earned the title of a Five-Star Step Up to Quality Program from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE).

The cost of the preschool program is being covered by an Early Childhood Grant from the ODE. The program includes two classrooms that offer half-day preschool during the morning and the afternoon.

Students are eligible for the program if they have turned 4-years-old by Aug. 1 of this year. Those who turn 4 after Aug. 1 will be placed on a waiting list.

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis as spots are limited. Those interested in registering can pick up an application at the main office of Cherry Hill, 720 W. Oakland Ave. in Washington C.H., between 10 and 2 p.m.

The initial application is meant to see if families qualify for the program. Parents and/or guardians need to bring a birth certificate and verification of income (W-2, Disability Benefits, SSI, Child Support, etc.). Once qualification has been verified, there is secondary paperwork which includes required documentation, such as a physical, dental, etc.

The program is meant to assist low-income families, and those who qualify do not need to pay tuition although, according to officials, “a handful” of tuition students will also be accepted.

Tuition students are essentially those whose families can afford to pay a fee and want their child(ren) in the program. These spots are also limited and will be placed on a waiting list. Accepted tuition students will not be notified until the end of August as the families who meet the federal guidelines for assistance under the grant will be served first.

The preschool program is not reserved for just the district in Washington C.H. as open enrollment may be a possibility.

For more information or for questions, please call Cherry Hill at 740-335-3370.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

