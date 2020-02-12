MT Middle School staff, students honored

The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education honored several individuals from the middle school and approved multiple personnel items Monday evening at the district office.

According to Miami Trace Assistant Superintendent Kim Pittser, Miami Trace Middle School paraprofessional Sherry Perkins was honored on Monday during the Panther Spotlight Presentation. School officials said she was honored because of her continued work within the district to improve relationships with students and staff. Staff at the middle school attributed the award to her diligence in completing her job on a daily basis (per Miami Trace Middle School Assistant Principal Michelle Teis and Miami Trace Middle School Principal Jason Binegar).

Perkins currently serves in the media center, in-school intervention room and the cafeteria. Binegar said he was pleased to honor Perkins on Monday with a certificate and a photo with the board.

“Sherry is always finding time to build rapport with students and staff,” Binegar said. “She is willing to do whatever needs to be done to make Miami Trace a better place.”

Additionally honored during the meeting were the 45th-annual Miami Trace Middle School spelling bee winner and runner-up. The first place winner was Robbie Bennett and the runner-up was Adrienne Jacobson. Both students were honored on Monday with a certificate presentation and a photo with the board of education.

“Our spelling bee coach is Mrs. Susie Berry,” Pittser said.”We thank her for the extra hours she puts into preparing for the spelling bee.”

Also on the agenda, Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis recommended a series of personnel items. The first was part of the consent agenda and included seven coaches, a high school musical technology assistant, one substitute bus driver and a central office secretary.

The board additionally approved two facility use requests, as recommended by the superintendent. The first was from Wendi Stachler to use the Miami Trace Elementary gymnasium, cafeteria, restrooms, hallway area and kitchen area on April 24 for high school after-prom. The second request was from Ben Ackley to use the three school gyms on Feb. 27 starting at 5 p.m. through March 1 at 8 p.m. for a youth basketball tournament. Both items were approved as part of the consent agenda.

Finally, board president Bruce Kirkpatrick reminded the board that Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond provided the board with information regarding the upgrade of football helmets. Kirkpatrick inquired if there was any interest in purchasing the upgraded helmets, and discussion occurred regarding the purpose, effectiveness, cost, life, funding source and the timing of commitment.

Following more discussion, the board approved a motion from Mike Henry to transfer $24,000 to the Miami Trace High School athletic fund, which was seconded by Kirkpatrick. Henry, Kirkpatrick and Charlie Andrews all voted yes while board vice president David Miller and board member Rob Dawson voted no.

The information in this article was provided by the Miami Trace Local Schools. Stay with the Record-Herald for future coverage of Miami Trace Board of Education meetings.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

