Illnesses cause WCHCS to close

Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) announced Wednesday the district will be closed and all activities cancelled for the remainder of the week due to absences from illness.

Trevor Patton, WCHCS director of marketing and communication, explained through email that the decision to close came “after careful consideration of the administrative team across the district and the Fayette County Public Health Department.”

The district will re-open on Monday.

“This decision was not made lightly,” explained Patton. “The custodial and maintenance staff will be working diligently in the district throughout the coming days to prepare to reopen next week. Parents are encouraged to disinfect their students’ book bags and anything that comes to and from school with them, as well as make sure they are washing their hands and being diligent in their health practices at home.”

WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey created a video to share with the community on social medial.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the building principals and Fayette County Public Health Department, I am looking at our teachers that are already calling off for tomorrow,” said Bailey in the video. “I have decided it is in the best interest of the district to close all four buildings and suspend all student activities.”

According to his video, the staff and students of WCHCS are mostly ill with either Influenza A or B, a stomach virus or Strep Throat, with Strep Throat having an “extremely high rate.”

“Even though we will be thoroughly disinfecting the schools and the buses over the next couple of days, we need all parents to do their jobs to disinfect their students’ belongings which includes washing the back-packs, clothes,” said Bailey.

Bailey further explained that sick children should be kept home as not to infect others, and healthy students should be kept home to be well protected. Once school does resume on Monday, he requested that any children who are ill or showing symptoms should be kept home.

“Hopefully your child has work to do while at home,” said Bailey. “I urge all students to read, read and read over the next four days. Reading is proven to increase focus, concentration, knowledge, vocabulary, memory and—many of you probably didn’t know—it is also scientifically proven to reduce stress.”

For complete comments from Superintendent Bailey, watch a two-minute video at this website: https://www.facebook.com/WCHCS/videos/206294024101112/.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

City school district is expected to reopen Monday