MTHS gets ready to cut ‘Footloose’

The musical “Footloose” will be presented in March by students at Miami Trace High School (MTHS).

The performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28 followed by a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. They will be performed at MTHS on the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center Stage.

Under the direction of Cameron Baker, “Footloose” touches on growing up in the 1980s, focusing on timeless themes of love and loss, parent-teen relationships and facing troubled pasts and fears. Inspired by the 1984 film of the same name, the live musical burst onto the Broadway stage in 1998.

According to Baker, “Footloose” tells the story of Ren and his mother who move from Chicago to a small farming town. Ren is prepared for the adjustment to his new high school, but is stunned to discover there are rules against dancing that are enforced by the local preacher. The reverend’s rebellious daughter, Ariel, and his new friends help Ren push back against the ridiculous law and “tear up this town.” Ultimately, the coming-of-age musical celebrates standing up for what you believe, no matter your age.

“This show is really fun and is relatable because it shines a light on tensions between parents and kids,” explained Baker. “Everybody’s story crashes together and they discover they are all just trying to work things out. Our cast this year is incredibly talented at so many levels and there is so much energy.”

MTHS seniors Caleb Perry and McKenzie Seyfang play the multifaceted characters of Ren and Ariel in the upcoming production.

According to Seyfang, “Footloose” is “an inspiring story about finding freedom in a small town still healing from loss.”

“The high energy makes the musical extremely exciting to watch, and I think audiences will be blown away by the performance,” explained Seyfang. “I hope everyone comes to see it, because the amazing cast and crew are putting in so much time and effort to make the show great. For me, the most challenging part will be memorizing lines and balancing my time for homework and practicing for the musical. Despite the difficulty, I’m incredibly excited to be in such a prominent role for the first time.”

According to Perry, “the show is a timeless classic that translates across generations. The story highlights the struggle of teenagers fighting for their freedom to have a good time, while also reminding parents of the incredible story of the ‘80’s. Our production of the show includes fan favorite songs such as ‘Holding Out For a Hero,’ ‘Almost Paradise,’ and, of course, ‘Footloose,’ while also introducing some wonderful new songs like ‘Heaven Help Me’ and ‘Still Rockin’.”

“Even with only having worked with the cast for such a short time, I can tell you with certainty that this show is going to be spectacular,” explained Perry. “Ever since I was young, I always dreamed of having a big role in a musical. My parents have taken my brother and I to numerous musicals throughout our lives and each show has left its mark on me. I have always thought that if I could help an audience to feel even slightly like I did after those performances, then that would be a dream come true.”

Presale tickets will be available soon for $10 at showtix4u.com.

“We have a beautiful facility, and I’m honored to be part of a district that supports the arts – this is going to be a great show,” explained Baker.

