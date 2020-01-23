MT releases details about ‘State of the District’ address

The Miami Trace Local School District is preparing for its upcoming “State of the District” presentation and released more information about the event.

According to a flyer from Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis, the evening will comprise of two parts: presentations and department stations. The first part will consist of formal presentations by various district administrators highlighting initiatives, accomplishments and updates. These presentations will take place in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center at the Miami Trace High School on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Following the presentations, guests will be invited to visit various stations that represent different departments. These stations will be set up in the lobby. At this time, guests will have the opportunity to engage with district leaders through one-to-one conversations.

As of Thursday, departments expected to have tables set up in the lobby include Miami Trace High School, Miami Trace Middle School, Miami Trace Elementary School, the Miami Trace Learning Center, as well as the technology, facilities, transportation, food service and financial departments. Additionally, the Miami Trace Board of Education will be available to have conversations with the public.

“We would love the community to attend the State of the District presentation to learn more about our district and all of the wonderful things we are doing for students,” Lewis said on Thursday.

Also available following the presentation will be samples of classroom technology. These pieces of technology — including a Clevertouch interactive display, Class VR, zSpace, MakerBot 3D Printer and LocoRobo “Coding with Drones” — will be on display for the community to get a first-hand look at how they work. Building tours will also be available after the presentation.

Finally, the State of the District will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person on the district’s website at www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Miami-Trace-Local-School-District-226179097532308/. Light refreshments will be provided.

The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis. Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of this event in a future edition of the paper.

