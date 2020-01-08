Updates provided on MT construction projects

Miami Trace Local Schools Business Manager Bill Franke recently explained several construction updates around the district campus.

Franke said Wednesday that the high school project continues to chug along and they are working through the 11-month warranty list of any remaining issues that are to be resolved under the original 12-month “parts and labor” warranty from Ruscilli Construction.

“However, there are also many items in the building that have much longer manufacturers warranties – some up to 20 years,” Franke said. “There are also a few remaining site items such as grass and landscaping that will be resolved in the spring. Otherwise, we are working to finalize the project closeout process with the State of Ohio.”

Another project that is in the end phase is the new stadium project. Franke said there are still a few minor “punch list” items yet to be completed concerning the fencing and concrete walks. The business manager said the district is continuing to evaluate future upgrade plans for the various fieldhouses on the campus in response to the ever-changing demands of the student athletic programs.

“The new Miami Trace Learning Center, located in the old high school modular building, has been a wonderful addition to our educational delivery program,” Franke said. “This new center allows us to keep our students with specific educational needs here on the centralized campus, rather than sending them to other facilities around the community. This has greatly increased the efficiency and effectiveness of these programs.”

Finally, Franke said the district is continuing to keep in mind that the elementary school is now 11-years-old. He said that much has changed regarding educational delivery since the building was designed nearly 15 years ago and updates or adjustments will always be necessary to grow the district’s efforts to respond to these changes.

“We must continue to adjust the educational spaces within the building to respond to these changes,” Franke said. “The district is also planning for some minor upgrades of the building, focused on carpet/flooring replacement, and ongoing painting efforts.”

