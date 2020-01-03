Lynch named WCHCS BOE president

The Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education named Jennifer Lynch president and Craig Copas vice president of the board Thursday evening.

During the annual organizational meeting at the district office, the board nominated and elected Lynch to take over as president for 2020. Lynch was the only member to receive a nomination for the position and was unanimously appointed. She took the oath of office immediately following the vote and took her seat to continue the meeting.

“I think this is the third time I have been in this position,” Lynch said. “It has been an honor to serve both the community and the board and to have their support. For me, our main concern is the levy, but we will work to increase our presence in our curriculum.”

The position of vice president received two nominations: Copas and Ken Upthegrove. With Dennis Garrison abstaining, Copas received three votes out of five and Upthegrove received one out of five. Copas also took the oath of office shortly following the appointment.

“I think it is very flattering to continue to receive the support from the community to be on the board and the support from the board to help lead our efforts,” Copas, who is now serving his third term as vice president since he was elected to the board a few years ago, said. “I appreciate that the board and community trusts us and leaves these decisions in our hands. We are working to ensure the community is as strong as we can make it. It is very humbling to see this support.”

The board also welcomed Garrison, who took his oath of office with Copas and Lynch who were re-elected in November.

In other business, the board also approved several authorizations for WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey including: authorization to accept resignations and to hire on behalf of the board. Each decision is subject to a subsequent vote of ratification by the board. If the board does approve the resignation or hire, it will be deemed effective as of the date and time of the superintendent’s acceptance. The superintendent also recommended the board’s approval to authorize staff desires to attend conferences designed to improve their service to the schools.

The superintendent also recommended the approval of multiple authorizations for Becky Mullins, WCHCS Treasurer. The authorizations included request for advancement of tax monies due, authorization to make disbursements, the authorization to make fund-to fund advances, authorization to borrow funds in anticipation of future tax receipts and authorization to invest monies as they become available. Finally, the superintendent recommended the appointment of the firm of Ennis Britton Co., LPA in the need of special counsel. The regular counsel is, by statute, the city law director.

Finally Mullins shared her report with the board. The report — which detailed multiple donations for various clubs and camp funds, funds from the Auditor of State for various grants, and more — was approved during the meeting Thursday.

Washington Court House City Schools Treasurer Becky Mullins administered the Oath of Office to board members Dennis Garrison, Craig Copas and Jennifer Lynch Thursday evening at the WCHCS District Office. Lynch (seated) was appointed as president of the board and Copas (standing) was appointed as vice president of the board during the meeting Thursday. The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education met Thursday to organize before the year begins. Pictured (L to R): Dennis Garrison, Ken Upthegrove, Jennifer Lynch, Mark Chrisman and Craig Copas.

