All-N-One 4H Club seeking old and new members

The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 21 at the Kroger meeting room at 7 p.m.

Usually meetings last about an hour. The club is looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2020 Fayette County Fair, where they try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience. All-N-One also have a Cloverbud Club that will meet at the same time and location.

Who is eligible: Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade. Cloverbud eligibility begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is 5-years-old as of Jan. 1 of the current year. Cloverbud participation ends when a child is eligible for competitive events, 4-H projects, and other older youth activities, which is age 8 and in the third grade as of Jan. 1 of the current year. For any questions, please contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 740-335-1150.

If interested, please plan to attend. For any questions or if unable to attend, please contact one of the advisors: Nicol Reiterman 740-335-0047, Molly Mickle 740-333-7370, Eric Pitstick 740-335-2841, and Betty Cook 740-572-1577.