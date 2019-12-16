WMS November Students of the Month

Washington Middle School recently honored its November Students of the Month. Students are chosen by their teams of teachers and are selected for “Above the Line” effort, growth, and behavior. Students were treated to pizza from the local Donatos as well as a “Student of the Month” banner from Qualitee Design. Pictured (L-R): Scotti Quigley, Panth Shah, Caden Downing, Michael Angeletti, Assistant Principal Brady Streitenberger, Suzanne Matheny, Principal Eric Wayne, Mikayla Fields, Amara Corsbie, Casey Hott, Coleden May, and Haley Forsha.

