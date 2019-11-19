FFA holds Operation Christmas Child

The Miami Trace FFA attended the annual Operation Christmas Child Packing Party at McClish’s Plants Plus on Thursday, Nov. 14. Miami Trace FFA sponsored a two-week collection drive at Miami Trace High School and Middle School along with the Fayette Christian School and Church in order to collect toys, hygiene products, and school supplies. These items are donated for underprivileged children affected by war, poverty, natural disasters, famine, and disease; and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S. Nearly 120 FFA members and guests came to support and help pack 672 boxes. Members also listened to a guest speaker go further into depth on how important this project is and how one box can cause a major impact on one child’s life.This was the 10th year the Miami Trace FFA helped sponsor Operation Christmas Child efforts. The Miami Trace FFA looks forward to continuing this tradition and making a difference in our world in the future.

