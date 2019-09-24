MT school board honors students, employees

The Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education honored several individuals during its regularly-scheduled meeting Monday evening.

According to assistant superintendent Kim Pittser, the school board honored employees Peggy Groff and Matt Barga, and students Aubrey McCoy and Haylee Anders during the meeting.

“Groff was honored for earning Certified EMIS Professional status,” Pittser said about the meeting. “Barga serves as College Credit Plus Coordinator for our high school students taking college courses while enrolled with Miami Trace, and McCoy and Anders were honored for their roles in Fayette County Prevention Coalition Youth Led Organization.”

Also during the meeting, several members of the administration gave an update on the various buildings around the district. According to Pittser, the Miami Trace Elementary School began “Start with Hello” week from the Sandy Hook Promise website. On the website it states that this program teaches students to make a difference with their peers in a simple, fun and impactful way. They take small but powerful actions to promote connectedness and inclusion, and to identify and help lonely students who are showing signs of social isolation.

The Miami Trace Middle School has continued its “Panther Circle Character Education” program. This program, which started this year at the school, was designed for the students to develop social skills. Additionally, the students have a chance to be a part of groups to build relationships. According to school officials, it has made the school feel like it is a safe place for them, and so far the results seem to be very positive.

Finally, Pittser said Miami Trace High School provided an update about its homecoming celebration this week. The school kicked off the week with the beginning of its theme days and closed out Monday with the crowning of the members of the court and the King and Queen. The theme days for the rest of the week are Wednesday – Walk the Plank, Thursday – dress like a lumberjack, and on Friday everyone is encouraged to wear their class colors.

Wednesday is the bonfire that the members of court will be attending and that is organized by the cheerleaders, while Friday is when the homecoming football game against Western Brown will occur at 7 p.m. At the game, the court will be introduced and brief speeches will be given by the King and Queen as well as last year’s queen. The week will wrap up on Saturday with the Homecoming dance starting at 8 p.m. as students enjoy the “Dancing through Central Park” theme.

