BWD Woodworking changes ownership

BWD Woodworking, a local architectural millwork business, has been in the Seyfang family for approximately 40 years but recently changed ownership.

Teresa and Woody Seyfang decided it was time to sell and closed on a deal with Perry Barnes on June 1. Barnes explained he decided to keep the initials for the business as it can now stand for “Barnes Woodworking Depot.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a woodworking business,” said Barnes. “This opportunity was the most economical to be a higher-production company to offer something that’s more standard and not just furniture.”

Even though ownership has changed, Teresa wanted to let the community know that BWD Woodworking is still operating and selling products to meet customer needs. This includes such products as crown molding, wood flooring, etc.

Barnes explained there are several products, including replications for old homes, that can be made.

Prior to the purchase, Barnes already owned “Perry Barnes Construction” which he has operated for approximately nine years. As a general contractor, he did remodels, new builds and additions in the Pickaway County area as well as in the surrounding counties.

Since his construction business is still in operation today, those who order from BWD can also order installation from that business. According to Barnes, he has some skills that allow him to build certain furniture upon request.

Barnes said he wants to “be able to be a cheaper option for high quality wood to put into homes.”

Although the business is currently operated by appointment only, Barnes has a desire to increase the products he offers and to eventually have regular business hours with a stock-pile of goods for customers to come in and purchase as needed.

Those who wish to contact Barnes for products or installation can call Barnes Woodworking Depot, located at 4271 Bush Road in Washington Court House, at 740-335-9766 and leave him a message.

“It’s still the same old, good company; it just has a new face,” said Barnes.

