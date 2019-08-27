No timeline set for Menards plant in Jeffersonville

A potential Menards manufacturing and distribution plant project that received its final zoning approval by the Fayette County Commissioners on Feb. 25 is getting closer to being official.

According to an email from Jeff Abbott, a Menard Inc. spokesperson, “We have started grading the site but are still very early in the planning stages in hopes of building a new Menards manufacturing and distribution facility in Jeffersonville, Ohio.”

His email further explains that the actual construction for the facility has not started and the date for the construction to begin has not been set. This means there is currently no timeline or an estimated completion date.

The proposal for the facility includes a concrete plant, truss plant and wood treatment plant. According to county officials, this facility will create 100-150 jobs.

The area for the new Menards facility is the land between Parrott Station Road and Creamer Road. It extends from State Route 41 to the railroad.

Throughout the process the project has been viewed both positively and negatively by different people throughout the county. The location that was chosen fit the timeline Menards wanted whereas other locations such as the mega-site would not have fit the timeline, according to officials.

Menards is a family-owned company with over 300 home improvement stores spread throughout 14 states: Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Follow the Record-Herald for future updates on the project.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_Menards-logo.jpg