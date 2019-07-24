L. Priscilla’s Salon and Day Spa opens

L. Priscilla’s Salon and Day Spa, owned and operated by Holly Heath, a Fayette County native, recently opened at 124 N. Fayette St. in downtown Washington C.H. Some services that will be provided include: color and nail services, ionic foot detoxes, facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning and spray tans. City officials recently presented Heath with a New Business Plaque at the grand opening of her day spa.

