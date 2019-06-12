Cherry Hill shares final Lions Quest projects

Cherry Hill shared the last of its “Service Learning Projects” through Lions Quest recently to recognize the work of Washington Court House City Schools’ Cherry Hill Primary students.

The Three R’s:

Mrs. Dye’s and Mrs. Haines’ first grade classroom learned the importance of The Three R’s (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle). The students were passionate about making changes at home and at school to help the planet, and the students became knowledgeable about what items can and cannot be recycled, according to the teachers.

The students were also able to convince the school to purchase a recycling dumpster for the school. Cherry Hill has 15 Planet Protectors.

The class thanked Lauren Grooms from RPHF Solid Waste District for speaking to them about recycling and the importance it holds for their future here on Earth.

Learning and teaching others to recycle:

Mrs. Brown’s second grade class chose to make posters to teach people about what to recycle.

“We put in an order for recycling bins for the classrooms, lunchroom and a bin for out back,” Brown said. Special thanks to Lauren Grooms from Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette Solid Waste District for coming in and teaching the students about recycling.”

Student Olivia said, “Recycling is good for the planet.”

Saving our Ecosystem:

Mrs. Carter’s second grade class was involved in several projects. First, they cleaned up an area around Cherry Hill by picking up trash. Then they learned about bird habitats and made bird feeders to take care of them. Next the class collected three boxes of lids to help Cherry Hill recycle them into a bench and were still collecting to help get the picnic table. The class then started collecting items for inventor tool kits for each grade to help them do projects.

“My class loves projects and wants to share them with everyone else,” Carter said. “Finally, we learned about endangered species and how to protect them.”

ABOUT LIONS QUEST

According to its website, Lions Quest is a social and emotional learning program funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation. The curriculum nurtures a positive connection to school and peers through character education and positive behavior development. Topics covered in this school-wide curriculum also include anti-bullying, drug, alcohol and tobacco awareness, as well as leadership skills through service learning.

The information in this article was provided by Cherry Hill School counselor Amy Jo Morris.

