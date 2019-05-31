4-H Fun Bunch holds practice Skill-a-thon

4-H Fun Bunch held a practice Skill-a-thon on May 29 at the Extension Office. This gave members time to work on and go over what they need to know when it comes to the regular Skill-a-thon starting June 17.

