AAUW presents scholarships at spring banquet

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Washington Court House Branch held its spring banquet on May 9 at the Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Prior to enjoying a delicious meal prepared and served by the GUMC ladies, the members in attendance awarded scholarships to two outstanding high school seniors: Grace Gerber of Washington High School will be attending North Carolina State University majoring in engineering, and Khenadi Grubb of Miami Trace High School will be entering Miami University to pursue a major in political science/law.

The AAUW Laura Voorhis Memorial STEM Scholarship was awarded to Christina Luebbe, who was recognized for her outstanding academic performance at Washington High School and pursuit of a degree in a field of science and technology. She will be entering the University of Cincinnati to major in biomedical engineering.

Laura Voorhis, who passed away on March 28, 2018, taught science for 25 years to students at Washington High School. She was a 10-year member and active officer in AAUW.

Following dinner, the speaker for the evening was Shannon Jacobs of Indigo Roots Yoga and Wellness Studio, who presented an interactive session on de-stressing in this busy media-filled world. Outgoing officer, Debbie Bryant, program VP, was thanked for her time and expertise given to AAUW Washington Court House Branch while in that position. Fonda Fichthorn was welcomed as the new program VP, and Sandy Flach as the treasurer, replacing Rose Merkowitz who moved midyear.

The AAUW Washington Court House Branch was organized in 1956 to advance the equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. If you have a college degree or are a current college student, you are eligible to join. Please contact the organization through www.aauwoh.org

