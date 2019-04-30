WMS names April Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for April. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured from left: Matthew Zickafoose, Madison Haithcock, Alyssa Persinger, Mr. Wayne, Principal, Landen Mayfield, Jaelynn McCullough, Gavin Coffman and Bevin Wilson. Jhara Larson was absent from picture.

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for April. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured from left: Matthew Zickafoose, Madison Haithcock, Alyssa Persinger, Mr. Wayne, Principal, Landen Mayfield, Jaelynn McCullough, Gavin Coffman and Bevin Wilson. Jhara Larson was absent from picture. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_April-SOM.jpg Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for April. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured from left: Matthew Zickafoose, Madison Haithcock, Alyssa Persinger, Mr. Wayne, Principal, Landen Mayfield, Jaelynn McCullough, Gavin Coffman and Bevin Wilson. Jhara Larson was absent from picture.