Merchants holds bake sale for local charities

Pictured (L-R): Rachel Crevison, Leah Loyd, Dorra Campbell, Kelli Ellars, Barbara Duncan and Kevlynn Trent. Employees of Merchants National Bank hold a bake sale every year to benefit local charities. According to the ladies, they had quite a few community members stop by today to purchase items. Initially, they had two tables full of baked goods but by 1 p.m. they were down to one table. Typically, they make between $600 and $900.

