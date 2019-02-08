Charm-N-Farm holds second meeting

The Charm-N-Farm 4-H Club had their second business meeting on Dec. 16 at the St. Colman Parish Center. The Pledge of Allegiance was lead by Courtney Arnold, the 4-H pledge was lead by secretary Lilly Hamilton. There was a total of 16 people attending.

Officer Reports

The treasurer — McCale Callahan — reported the club’s account balance. The balance remains the same. Secretary Hamilton read the minutes from the last meeting. They were approved.

Old Business

The members of the club donated 12 dozen cookies to the Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 11. Camp counselors were discussed. Online registration has opened and members need to go to Ohio4-Honline.com and complete their registration for the 2019 4-H year.

New Business

Officers were installed. Club members were asked to select projects and books. Club fees and dues were discussed. Dues will remain $5 and club fees will remain $12.

Advisors Corner

Refreshment and demonstration schedules were passed out to club members. Members were given county 4-H reminders and updates.

A motion was made to adjourn the meeting by Therese and seconded by Laura. Refreshments were provided by the advisors. The advisors shared the 4-H theme song. The next meeting will be Jan. 20 at the St. Colman’s Parish Center, 12 p.m.

The Charm-N-Farm recently installed officers for 2019. Pictured (L to R): Secretary and News Reporter Lilly Hamilton, President Trevor Minyo, Vice President Therese Robinson, Treasurer McCale Callahan, Health Officer Cecilia Robinson, Safety Officer Cassie Koski, Environmental Officer Laura Robinson and Community Service Officer Katrina Koski.