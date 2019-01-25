Mount St. Joseph University announces Dean’s List for fall 2018

CINCINNATI— Mount St. Joseph University congratulates the students named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade (excluding pass/fail courses).

Maesie Frauenknecht — of Jamestown — a student in the field of pre-physical therapy/occupational therapy.

Collin Matt — of Jamestown — a student in the field of special education.

As a Catholic institution rooted in the values of the Sisters of Charity, Mount St. Joseph University is on a mission to give education a greater purpose. The university is dedicated to the success and well-being of its students, empowering them to become competent, compassionate, critical thinkers ready to make a meaningful impact on the world. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students at the Mount are inspired to think beyond the classroom and redraw the bounds of what’s possible for their future.

The Mount community is distinctive in caring for those in need, acting with courage, and serving the common good. Nearly 99 percent of those who earn a degree from the Mount are employed, enrolled in graduate studies, or volunteering within six months of graduation. The Mount fosters life-long learners who serve, care, and contribute to the world beyond their front doors.