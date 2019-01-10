Fayette Regional Humane Society named Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently tapped the Fayette Regional Humane Society as its January Business of the Month. Located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., the humane society works tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all domestic animals in our area. In addition to adoptions, responding to and rectifying abuse and neglect calls, the FRHS also provides a program of assistance for needy Fayette County families to have their dogs or cats spayed or neutered. The FRHS invites you to attend their upcoming “Fur Ball” to be held March 23 at the Mahan Building. Dinner, music and auction items will be a part of the great evening aimed at raising funds for their cause. If you are in need of further information, or to adopt a family friend, they can be reached by calling 740-335-8126.

