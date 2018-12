Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville donates to area sheriff, EMS, fire departments

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently showed its thanks and support to several area agencies. Checks were presented at a special ceremony during Fayette County Chamber’s Business After Hours event held on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at Pottery Barn Outlet.

Tanger made separate $1,000 donations to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Memorial Hospital EMS, and Jefferson Township Fire Department.

“We are proud to show our support for these organizations that serve our great community all year long. These men and women are truly heroes,” said Kristen Hauer, general manager of Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville.

Pictured left to right: Andy Gibson, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville Assistant General Manager, Rodney List, Fayette County Memorial Hospital EMS Director, and Kristen Hauer, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_IMG_2135.jpg Pictured left to right: Andy Gibson, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville Assistant General Manager, Rodney List, Fayette County Memorial Hospital EMS Director, and Kristen Hauer, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager. Pictured left to right: Andy Gibson, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville Assistant General Manager, Kristen Hauer, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager, David Thomas Jefferson Township Fire Department Captain, Devon Jenkins, Jeffersonville Township Fire Department Firefighter. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_IMG_2143.jpg Pictured left to right: Andy Gibson, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville Assistant General Manager, Kristen Hauer, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager, David Thomas Jefferson Township Fire Department Captain, Devon Jenkins, Jeffersonville Township Fire Department Firefighter. Pictured left to right: Vernon Stanforth, Fayette County Sheriff, Andy Gibson, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville Assistant General Manager, Kristen Hauer, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_IMG_2144.jpg Pictured left to right: Vernon Stanforth, Fayette County Sheriff, Andy Gibson, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville Assistant General Manager, Kristen Hauer, Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville General Manager